Threshold (T) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Threshold has a market capitalization of $244.47 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00016221 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,922.59 or 0.99844483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011215 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00184114 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,447,724.272491 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02586548 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $12,627,967.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

