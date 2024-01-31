Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) vs. Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Critical Review

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $10.09 billion 1.00 $4.94 billion $36.82 2.09

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 4 6 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $104.30, suggesting a potential upside of 35.26%.

Risk & Volatility

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy 49.82% 11.33% 7.73%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

