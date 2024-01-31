Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.23

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.23 and traded as high as C$14.86. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 924,671 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCN

Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of C$167.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.015775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tricon Residential

In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 42,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,058.46. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.