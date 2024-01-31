Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 183.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,300 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 55,169 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP grew its position in Trip.com Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 799,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 255,255 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,159. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

