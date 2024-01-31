TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.31. 135,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 36,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

TROOPS Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

Get TROOPS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TROOPS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TROOPS by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TROOPS by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the period.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.