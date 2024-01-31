Truist Financial Raises Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $75.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

GSHD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

GSHD traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. 133,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 174.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,784,561.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

