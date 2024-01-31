Truist Financial Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $345.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

NYSE SYK traded up $21.28 on Wednesday, reaching $337.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.77. Stryker has a 1-year low of $248.96 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after acquiring an additional 181,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

