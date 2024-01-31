United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,114. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

