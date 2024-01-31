United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises 1.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $934,480,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 570,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,173,000 after purchasing an additional 332,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CI traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.27. 1,362,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,635. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.