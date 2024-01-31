United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 18,675 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,779,000 after purchasing an additional 261,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

RTX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. 3,854,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,228. The company has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

