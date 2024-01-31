United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 2,196 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,715,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day moving average of $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

