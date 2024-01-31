United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

LIN stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.41. The company had a trading volume of 896,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,062. The stock has a market cap of $196.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.52 and a 200-day moving average of $391.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.