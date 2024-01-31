United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $316.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.