Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Shares Up 1.1%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.12 and last traded at C$21.09. 21,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 33,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.86.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.