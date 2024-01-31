Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Shares Up 1.1%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.12 and last traded at C$21.09. 21,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 33,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.86.
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.51.
