Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.21. The stock had a trading volume of 667,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,804. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.21. The company has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $326.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

