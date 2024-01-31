Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 2,715 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $167.95. The stock has a market cap of $295.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

