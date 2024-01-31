Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 5,351 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of Eastman Chemical worth $26,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $84.68. 352,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,452. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.21.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

