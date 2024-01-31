Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $28,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

