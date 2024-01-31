Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

