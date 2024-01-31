Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $23.94 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,510. The company has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $305.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

