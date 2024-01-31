Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $30.78 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.11% of Allstate worth $30,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after buying an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.10. 392,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.67. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $159.60.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

