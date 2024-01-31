Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $33.37 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,025 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $33,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

WEC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

