Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.92. 1,905,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,179. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $172.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $232.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

