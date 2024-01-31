Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 16,120 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $34,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. 2,037,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,632. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

