Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 24,535 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,717 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $28,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,040,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 5,065,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,193. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

