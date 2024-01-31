Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 2,592 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $45,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.76. The stock had a trading volume of 757,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,982. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $251.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.17. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.