Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 4,135 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $49,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after acquiring an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after acquiring an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after acquiring an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.91. 1,529,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

