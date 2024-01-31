Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $34,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

