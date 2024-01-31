Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.60

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.60 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 95.25 ($1.21), with a volume of 86690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.11).

Vianet Group Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.98 million, a PE ratio of 8,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vianet Group

In other news, insider Stella Panu purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,742.94). In related news, insider James Dickson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($22,374.78). Also, insider Stella Panu acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,742.94). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.