Viasat (VSAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.64). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Viasat stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Viasat has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $131,502 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 47.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Viasat by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 342,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viasat by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Viasat by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,352,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 295,238 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Viasat

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.