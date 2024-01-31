Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $279.11

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.11 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 293.50 ($3.73). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.73), with a volume of 47,356 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Victoria from GBX 880 ($11.19) to GBX 600 ($7.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Victoria Price Performance

About Victoria

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 438.15. The firm has a market cap of £321.91 million, a PE ratio of -200.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

