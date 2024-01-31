Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-4.05 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. 784,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,325. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

