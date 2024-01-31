Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.725-2.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 784,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,313. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.