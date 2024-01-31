Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,131,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,929 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 206,910 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the second quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the third quarter worth $550,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

IDE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 24,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,648. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

