VVS Finance (VVS) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. VVS Finance has a market cap of $132.11 million and $3.72 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,698,325,587,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,166,523,553,422 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

