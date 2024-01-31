Wanchain Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $40.88 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00078886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,611,899 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

