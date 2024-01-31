Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $40.89 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00027115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,611,896 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.