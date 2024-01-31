Wells Fargo & Company Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 182,237 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the typical daily volume of 87,554 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE WFC traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,377,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,495,637. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

