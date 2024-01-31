Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

WHR has been the topic of several other reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WHR

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.51. 2,758,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.