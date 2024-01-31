WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $32.93 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $32.93 million and $237,560.59 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00157707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014163 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

