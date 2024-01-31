WhiteCoin Price Down 1.7% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $33.41 million and $241,316.30 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00155967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

