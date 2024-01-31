Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Shares Down 22.2%

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 582,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 250,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Winc Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winc stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Winc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winc Company Profile

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

