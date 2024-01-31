WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 18,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a market cap of $78.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Get WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.