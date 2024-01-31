Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.690–0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.0 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.53.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. 5,727,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,117. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,047,000 after buying an additional 66,337 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 14.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,280,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,535,000 after acquiring an additional 379,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.