World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.90

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.90 and traded as high as $143.67. World Acceptance shares last traded at $142.95, with a volume of 36,760 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRLD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.43.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The credit services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $738,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

