ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Tops $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $635,898.26 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018679 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

