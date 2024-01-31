ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Tops $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $635,898.26 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00054080 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00051448 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018679 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Block explorer data from
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.