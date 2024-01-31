Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $270.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.35. 885,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $246.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,012 shares of company stock worth $30,120,242. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

