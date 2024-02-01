AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Announces Dividend of $0.12

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPLS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 24,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,147. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $36.12.

