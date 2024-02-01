Aion Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $50.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00124675 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00036736 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021427 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

