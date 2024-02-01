Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of AL traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 622,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,742. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

